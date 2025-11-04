'Call us if you recognise this man in Milton Keynes' say police

By Sally Murrer
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:57 GMT
Call police if you recognise this man in Milton Keynes
Police have releasing a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a crime in Milton Keynes.

At around 1.47am on Wednesday September 3, a vehicle was broken into at Granes End, Great Linford.

A bank card that was stolen from the same vehicle was then used at the Shell Petrol Station in Bradwell Abbey, Milton Keynes, at around 5.22am the same day.

Investigating officer, PC John Turney, said: “We are releasing images of a man who we believe may have vital information about this incident."

He added: “If you recognise him, or if this is you, we would ask that you please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43250450867. If you do not wish to speak to the police directly, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact it via its website.”

