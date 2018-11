Thieves have stolen this dinosaur from a child's grave in Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.

Police are urging the public to get intouch if they can help identify the offenders and return the dinosaur.

The theft, which occurred between 9pm on Thursday, November 15 and 5.30pm on Friday, November 16, has been incredibly upsetting for the family.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has any information to get in touch by calling 101 using the reference number: 43180351352.