Cannabis-touting crooks attack and threaten man with knife in Milton Keynes multi storey car park

A man has been attacked after a gang of six tried to sell him cannabis in a CMK multi-storey car park.

The victim, who is 24, was punched repeatedly and then threatened with a knife, say police.

They are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 5pm on Wednesday August 25 in the stairwell in the multi-storey next to The Point, between Lower Ninth and Lower Tenth Street.

Police are asking for witnesses

The six men engaged with the victim attempting to sell him cannabis, say officers. One of the men then attempted to steal the victim’s tobacco when the victim challenged him.

The group of men then attacked the victim, punching him to his body and head.

The victim attempted to leave, which led to the group stealing his mobile phone.

The offenders are described as a group of black men. One of them was wearing a beige tracksuit and one was wearing a grey tracksuit. Some of the men were wearing gloves.

The man who produced the knife was wearing a shiny black jacket with red drawstrings and a hood. He also had braided hair.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed or knows anything about this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or calling 101 quoting reference number 43210382168.