Car crooks caught quickly after Boxing Day break-ins on Milton Keynes estate

Police are urging people to check their vehicles after two suspected car crooks were caught in action on a city estate on Boxing Day,.

Officers were called at around 11pm on 26th December to reports that two males were breaking into cars and vans on Downs Barn.

Was your car targeted?

The men were tracked down and arrested the same night.

Now police are asking all residents to check their vehicles to ensure that they haven't been targeted.

"If you believe that your vehicle has been entered, searched through or damaged in the late hours of the 26th December, please contact 101 and quote reference URN 969 26/12/2019 and officers will be in contact," said a spokesman.

Officers are also appealing for anybody who saw a theft from a car in progress, or anyone who may have CCTV, to make contact with them on 101, quoting reference URN 969 26/12/2019.

In the meantime, they are advising drivers to make sure their vehicles are securely locked and all valuables or electronic devices are removed.

A spokesman said: "If you use a satnav system, ensure that the cradle is not left in view. If parking on the street, try to park in well lit areas in view of houses or the main roads.

"If you witness anything suspicious happening contact police on 101 - or 999 if you believe that a crime is in progress."