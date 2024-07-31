Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car driver indecently exposed himself to a passing woman.

At around 5.55pm on Monday 22 July, a woman walked past a small light blue car with the driver’s door ajar on Mill End in Wolverton.

Inside the car, a man was touching himself inappropriately while holding a mobile phone.

The offender is described as a white man wearing mirrored sunglasses, jeans and T-shirt. He had short straight brown hair and appeared to be in his thirties, of slim/small build and average height.

Investigating officer PC Rebekah Huggins said: “This is entirely inappropriate behaviour and we are investigating the circumstances.