Car driver indecently exposes himself to woman in Milton Keynes
At around 5.55pm on Monday 22 July, a woman walked past a small light blue car with the driver’s door ajar on Mill End in Wolverton.
Inside the car, a man was touching himself inappropriately while holding a mobile phone.
The offender is described as a white man wearing mirrored sunglasses, jeans and T-shirt. He had short straight brown hair and appeared to be in his thirties, of slim/small build and average height.
Investigating officer PC Rebekah Huggins said: “This is entirely inappropriate behaviour and we are investigating the circumstances.
“If you have information on this incident we would ask you to please provide it on our online page, quoting reference 43240350924, or by calling 101 quoting the same reference.”