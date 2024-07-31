Car driver indecently exposes himself to woman in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 31st Jul 2024, 17:10 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car driver indecently exposed himself to a passing woman.

At around 5.55pm on Monday 22 July, a woman walked past a small light blue car with the driver’s door ajar on Mill End in Wolverton.

Inside the car, a man was touching himself inappropriately while holding a mobile phone.

The offender is described as a white man wearing mirrored sunglasses, jeans and T-shirt. He had short straight brown hair and appeared to be in his thirties, of slim/small build and average height.

Police are seeking witnesses to an indecent exposure in MK

Investigating officer PC Rebekah Huggins said: “This is entirely inappropriate behaviour and we are investigating the circumstances.

“If you have information on this incident we would ask you to please provide it on our online page, quoting reference 43240350924, or by calling 101 quoting the same reference.”