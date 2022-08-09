Car seized as Milton Keynes police hunt down drug dealers - and the driver was only 16

Throughout last week officers carried out stop searches and seized seven illegal items.

These included a car found to have signs of drug use inside. The driver was just 16 years old, with no licence and no insurance.

Police describe this as “a danger to everyone on the roads” and towed the vehicle away.

The car was towed away by police

The driver will now be dealt with through the courts.

Officers also spoke to local communities to gather information about suspected drug suppliers.

A police spokesman said: “We have gathered lots of intelligence that our teams are piecing together with existing information to help plan our activity over the coming days, weeks and months.”