CCTV appeal after armed gang attack man in Milton Keynes

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to an armed attack involving a group of men assaulting an individual in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police has released an image in connection to the attack this morning (24 February).

It was at around 8:30pm on Saturday (19 February), that the robbery occurred.

CCTV footage from 21 February

Three men were seen chasing a man through Wood Lane, witness reports suggest the trio were carrying weapons.

These weapons were not used, but the victim was tracked down and punched several times by one offender.

In a panicked look for help, the victim started knocking on doors in the neighbourhood.

Nobody stepped up, and the offenders returned to attack the man for another minute, Thames Valley Police report.

Police officers want to speak to this man

Despite the sustained attack, police confirm the victim only suffered minor injuries and avoided hospital treatment.

The three men left in a black VW Golf with an e-scooter they stole from the victim.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Siobhan Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing to anybody who recognises the man in these images to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this robbery.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220077375.

Please assist the Police if you can identify this man