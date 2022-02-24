CCTV appeal after armed gang attack man in Milton Keynes
Witness reports suggest three of the men were carrying weapons
A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to an armed attack involving a group of men assaulting an individual in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police has released an image in connection to the attack this morning (24 February).
It was at around 8:30pm on Saturday (19 February), that the robbery occurred.
Three men were seen chasing a man through Wood Lane, witness reports suggest the trio were carrying weapons.
These weapons were not used, but the victim was tracked down and punched several times by one offender.
In a panicked look for help, the victim started knocking on doors in the neighbourhood.
Nobody stepped up, and the offenders returned to attack the man for another minute, Thames Valley Police report.
Despite the sustained attack, police confirm the victim only suffered minor injuries and avoided hospital treatment.
The three men left in a black VW Golf with an e-scooter they stole from the victim.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Siobhan Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing to anybody who recognises the man in these images to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this robbery.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220077375.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”