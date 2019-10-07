CCTV appeal after burglars steal safe from Milton Keynes home

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speaking following a burglary in Milton Keynes.

Between 11am and 5pm on Tuesday, August 27, burglars broke into a property in Shenley Church End.

Once inside a number of personal items were stolen, including a safe that was dismantled from the wardrobe in which it was held.

The offenders attempted break into three other properties in the area before committing this burglary.

Detective constable Michael Earle said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the man in these images may have vital information in relation to this investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or believe it could be you, please get in touch by calling 101, or make a report online quoting reference number 43190265108.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”