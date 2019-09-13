CCTV appeal after car break-in near Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from a car in Woburn Sands.

At around 4pm on Friday 2 August a silver BMW was parked on the High Street when it was broken into and cash was stolen.

Do you recognise this man?

Investigating officer PC Steve Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “I am urging anybody who recognises the man pictured to get in touch with us as I believe he may have vital information that could help with this investigation.

"You can contact us using our online form or by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190237477.

“Likewise, if the image is you, please get in touch with us.

“If you don’t wish to speak directly with officers, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”