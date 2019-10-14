CCTV appeal after car fleeing police runs red light in Milton Keynes

Police are releasing a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident of dangerous driving in Milton Keynes.

At around 2.45pm on Friday, August 4, officers attempted to stop a black Volkswagen Golf R on Monks Way.

Do you recognise this man?

The car refused to stop and drove off at speed, through a red light, in the direction of Brooklands.

Police constable Linford Baxter said: “I believe the man in the image may have important information about this incident.

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or if you believe it is you, to please get in touch.

“I would also ask any drivers in the area at the time of the incident to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190312133, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”