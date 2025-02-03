CCTV appeal launched after man is attacked in Milton Keynes bar

Police officers want to speak to these men

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection with an assault which took place inside a Milton Keynes bar.

A man was injured during an attack that was reported in Revolución de Cuba in Savoy Crescent at around 2.44am on New Year’s Day.

Thames Valley Police says the victim, a man in his 20s, was punched to the side of the face after a group of men kicked out of the venue.

It has been confirmed that the victim’s injuries did not require hospital treatment, but the man suffered sustained swelling to the face.

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image including men who may have vital information regarding its investigation.

Investigating officer PC Mitchell Clark, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the men in the photo as they may have vital information to assist our enquiries.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has information that may assist me in my investigation, please come forward.

“You can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250000227.”