CCTV appeal launched after man threatens taxi driver at knifepoint in Milton Keynes

A man threatened a taxi driver at knifepoint during a journey through Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police has launched a CCTV appeal in connection with the incident and has released an image of a man who may have vital information regarding the investigation.

At around 3.30pm on Monday 29 January, a man got into a taxi in Bradwell Common Boulevard. When he was being driven through Milton Keynes he produced a knife and threatened the driver, demanding money from him. The driver pulled over onto the side of the road and exited his vehicle, The offender eventually got out of the taxi too and walked off. Thames Valley Police has confirmed nothing was stolen and no one was injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Patricia Montoya, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this incident.

“If you are pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240044712.