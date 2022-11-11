CCTV appeal launched in Milton Keynes after man sexually assaults woman inside nightclub

A CCTV appeal has been launched by Milton Keynes police officers today (11 November), after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man inside a Milton Keynes nightclub.

Thames Valley Police has released a picture of a man it believes could have crucial information regarding the assault.

At about 1.45am on Sunday 24 July inside Pink Punters Nightclub in Watling Street.

Police officers would like to speak to this man

A woman, was inappropriately touched by a man.

Investigating officer PC Chris Tulloh said: “We believe the man in this CCTV image may have vital information about the sexual assault.

“If you are the man in the CCTV image or know who he is, please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“I would also like to appeal to anybody who may have any other information about the offence or footage from the club that night, Saturday 23 July into the early hours of Sunday 23 July, to please get in touch.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220327759.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

“Thames Valley Police will investigate all reports of sexual offences.

“We have dedicated officers who are specialised in investigating sexual offences.

“We will listen, investigate appropriately and help victims to access any support services tailored to their needs.