CCTV footage released after man exposed himself and performed inappropriate act outside Milton Keynes home

CCTV footage has been released in connection to an incident of indecent exposure in Milton Keynes on Tuesday (July 20).

A man exposed his genitals outside a home in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police have released an image of a man they believe could have crucial information regarding the incident.

Thames Valley Police want to speak to this man

The offender approached a home on Fennel Drive in Conniburrow at 02:30am, a man and a woman were inside the home. The man approached the window and was stood right outside when he took out his genitals.

He started mouthing comments at the couple and performed an inappropriate act outside their home.

Investigating officer PC Gemma Gibbs, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images of a man who I believe may have vital information about this incident.

“I am urging this man to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 43210319576 or contact us online.

“I would also appeal to anybody who recognises this man or believe that they witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

“You can also report 100% anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.