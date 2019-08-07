CCTV image of man released after teen is stabbed by three men in Milton Keynes

A teenage boy was stabbed three times as he sat in a hairdressers' shop waiting to get his hair cut.

The incident happened in Designer Touch Stylists in Farthing Grove, Netherfield on Monday (August 5) at about 3.20pm.

Police would like to speak to this man

The victim, a 17-year-old boy was at the shop waiting to have his hair cut. Three men entered the shop, one of whom was armed with a weapon, and attacked the boy.

The victim sustained three stab wounds, one to the chest, one to the arm and one to the leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man who may have information about the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Serena Bellis, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “This was a serious assault which left a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds requiring hospital treatment.

“I would like to speak to the man in this picture, or anyone who has information about his whereabouts, as he could have vital information about this assault.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who saw this happen, and in particular anyone who has any mobile phone footage of the incident."