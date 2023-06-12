News you can trust since 1981
CCTV image of man released following burglary on Milton Keynes estate

Police wish to speak to him
By Sally Murrer
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

Police have today released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary that happened six weeks ago.

The incident occurred at 1.10am on Tuesday 25 April in Cicero Crescent on Fairfields.

The offender gained entry to a property and stole items from a garage, say police.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
Investigating officer, PC Adam Best based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the person in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230178774.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”