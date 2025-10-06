CCTV image released after criminal damage incident targeting plants in Milton Keynes

This image has been released in connection with a criminal damage incident in Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police

A CCTV image has been released after a criminal damage incident targeted plants at a Milton Keynes business.

Two people pulled flowers and overturned 10 large planters belonging to a business in central Milton Keynes on July 14 between 2am to 4am.

Thames Valley Police has released an image of two people officers want to speak to in connection with the criminal damage incident.

Investigating officer PC Jacob Eckles said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I am also appealing to the people in the image as they may have vital information to assist our investigation. If you recognise them or if either of these people are you, please contact us.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report via our website, quoting reference number 43250353359.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”