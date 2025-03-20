CCTV Image released after designer bag stolen on Milton Keynes train
Officers are investigating the theft of the Louis Vuitton Keepall bag on board the 5.53pm London Euston to Milton Keynes Central train.
They have released this CCTV image in connection with the incident and are asking if anybody recognises the man.
The victim had boarded the train on Saturday 25 January carrying theLouis Vuitton bag.
A fellow passenger then requested the man move his bag to the overhead storage rack.
He then craftily swiped the bag got off the train at Milton Keynes Central station carrying i.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information that can help their investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2500009760.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.