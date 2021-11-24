CCTV image released after house burglary in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes.

At around 3pm on Sunday October 17 the offender entered a property in Cumbria Close, Bletchley and took the victim's bank card.

Following the burglary, the bank card was used in a local convenience store, say police.

Have you seen this man?

Investigator David Graham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing to anybody who recognises the man in these images to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this burglary.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210468938.