Police have released a CCTV image after an incident at a bookies shop in Milton Keynes in which a man was attacked with a piece of wood.

The assault took place just after 4.30pm in JenningsBet in the Centre:MK on Saturday January 18.

A man in his thirties sustained injuries to his neck, chin and hand after being attacked with the wood, and required hospital treatment, however he has since been discharged.

Police staff investigator Margarita Constantinou, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man pictured as he may have vital information about this incident.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with an incident at a Milton Keynes bookmakers last month, when a man was attacked with a piece of wood

“If this is you, please come forward as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognises the man pictured, can call 101 or report it online, quoting investigation reference number 43250028390.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”