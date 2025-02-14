CCTV image released after man attacked in Milton Keynes bookies shop with piece of wood
The assault took place just after 4.30pm in JenningsBet in the Centre:MK on Saturday January 18.
A man in his thirties sustained injuries to his neck, chin and hand after being attacked with the wood, and required hospital treatment, however he has since been discharged.
Police staff investigator Margarita Constantinou, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man pictured as he may have vital information about this incident.
“If this is you, please come forward as soon as possible.
“Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognises the man pictured, can call 101 or report it online, quoting investigation reference number 43250028390.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”