CCTV image released after man exposed himself to people at Milton Keynes bus stop
The incident occurred at bus stop outside MK theatre
Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with an incident exposure at a bus stop in Milton Keynes.
The incident occurred around 4.35pm on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the B3 bus stop, outside Milton Keynes Theatre where the offender exposed himself twice to people at the bus stop.
Investigating officer PC Emma Roberts, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as he may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220563107.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
> There are several ways to report crime to the police:
In an emergency phone 999 or in non-emergency situations call police or go to the nearest police station with a front desk.