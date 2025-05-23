CCTV image released after Milton Keynes mugging leaves victim injured

Police officers want to speak to these two

Police have released a CCTV image linked to a mugging which took place in Milton Keynes last month.

A man was robbed near to Unity Place on April 11 by two men riding bikes. Thames Valley Police has logged the incident as taking place at around 3.20pm on the footpath alongside Unity Place and V6 Grafton Street.

A man in his 20s was approached by the two men who snatched his phone and injured his hand during the robbery.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Grace Boland, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the people in this image to please come forward as they may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250177994.”