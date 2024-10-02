CCTV image released as money stolen from inside woman's phone in Milton Keynes arcade
Officers say the man in the image may have vital information in connection with the theft, which occurred at Funstation Arcades in Xscape, Milton Keynes, at around 12.15pm on May 27.
During the incident, a woman in her 30s had her phone taken, which had two £20 notes in it.
The offender took the money before placing the phone back on an arcade machine near to the victim.
Investigating officer PC Ion Stratu said: “We are appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the image, as we believe he may have vital information.
“You can contact police by calling 101 or by making a report online quoting reference 43240250169.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”