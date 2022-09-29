CCTV image released following theft in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Stony Stratford.

The incident occurred on August 24 at around 11.25pm in Bridgeturn Avenue.

Two men entered a yard and attempted to steal a Volkswagen car. Two seats were stolen in the incident.

Do you recognise this man?

Investigating officer PC Peter Green, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220379523.