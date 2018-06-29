CCTV image released following thefts of car badges in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image following a number of thefts of car badges in the town centre of Milton Keynes.

Since March, there have been over 20 thefts of badges, mostly Mercedes stars, from cars in the centre of town. The offences have taken place during the day and many have occurred near the Milton Keynes train station and its surrounding car parks.

Offenders are removing the badges from cars and sometimes damaging the front grill of the vehicle in the process.

Investigating officer PC Adam Jones said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe this man has vital information that could assist with my investigation.

“I urge residents and visitors to the local area to be vigilant and report anyone acting suspiciously to us.

“If you recognise this man, or have any information or dashcam footage that could help, please get in touch."