Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to regarding a robbery in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred around 9am on Friday, October 7 at MK Food and Wine in Windsor Street, Wolverton.

The offender had entered the shop and threatened the shop worker with a bladed article and demanded money. The shop worker has handed over an amount of cash and the offender has left.

Police released this CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to regarding a robbery in Milton Keynes

Investigating officer PC Bethany Horton, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch, as he may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220450290.