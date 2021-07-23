CCTV image released from mass Milton Keynes pub brawl which left man with broken jaw

A CCTV image has been released in connection to a giant pub brawl reported in Milton Keynes last month.

The large scale fight left one man with a broken jaw and two female workers at the Milton Keynes pub with injuries which didn't require treatment.

In a re-appeal for witnesses to come forward Thames Valley Police have released a photo of a man they believe could have crucial information on the assault.

Police officers want to speak to this man

The major incident took place on Tuesday 22 June at around 11.45pm at the Captain Ridley's Shooting Party Pub on Queensway.

One fight broke out at the pub, which then led to all chaos breaking loose. It was glasses being thrown across the pub which led to staff members suffering injuries.

Detective Constable Leanne Shepherd of Milton Keynes CID, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe that the person pictured may have vital information about this incident. As such I’d like to identify and speak to him.

“However I would also like to re-appeal to any witnesses to this incident to come forward and provide their account to police. It could be of great assistance to our investigation into this matter.

“Anyone who recognises the person in this CCTV image would be encouraged to make a report. Alternatively, if you think the person pictured is you, I would equally encourage you to make contact with us and quote reference 43210275400.

“You can also make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Five men aged between 22 and 42 have been arrested so far and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

A 22-year-old man from Cambridgeshire has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of affray, grievous bodily harm and possession of cannabis.

A 31-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 29-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of affray.