CCTV image released from Milton Keynes break-in where money and laptop was stolen
Police officers believe this man could have crucial information on a burglary in Milton Keynes.
Police Officers have released a CCTV image from a burglary in Milton Keynes where a laptop and money was stolen following a break-in.
Thames Valley Police believes the man pictured could have crucial information regarding the incident.
The image released by the police on Saturday (August 21), relates to a burglary that took place on Thursday August 12 between 5.50pm and 6.40pm on Mercers Drive in Bradville.
Someone broke into the home via the rear door, before grabbing money and a laptop.
nvestigator David Graham, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images, as it is believed the person pictured may have important information relating to this incident.
“If anyone recognises them, or believes this could be you, please make contact with Thames Valley Police either by reporting online or calling 101.
“We would ask that anyone who can help contacts the force and uses crime reference number 43210362162. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity when reporting.”