Police Officers have released a CCTV image from a burglary in Milton Keynes where a laptop and money was stolen following a break-in.

Thames Valley Police believes the man pictured could have crucial information regarding the incident.

The image released by the police on Saturday (August 21), relates to a burglary that took place on Thursday August 12 between 5.50pm and 6.40pm on Mercers Drive in Bradville.

Police officers want to speak to this man

Someone broke into the home via the rear door, before grabbing money and a laptop.

nvestigator David Graham, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images, as it is believed the person pictured may have important information relating to this incident.

“If anyone recognises them, or believes this could be you, please make contact with Thames Valley Police either by reporting online or calling 101.