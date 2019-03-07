CCTV image released in connection with armed robbery in Milton Keynes

Police are releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an incident of robbery.

At around 8.20pm on Friday February 1, the victim, a man aged 40, was walking along the footpath near the Eaglestone Activity Centre, in the direction of Golden Drive.

Do you recognise this man?

Two offenders then threatened him with a knife and demanded his phone and watch, which were taken.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Designated Investigator Charles Cox, of Milton Keynes station, said: “We are releasing this CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

“We believe he may have vital information with regards to this incident.

“If anyone recognises this man then please get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting 43190034395.

“Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”