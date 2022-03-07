CCTV image released in search for man who blocked Milton Keynes road to rob disabled woman

A CCTV image has been released in the search for a man who blocked a Milton Keynes road to rob disabled woman.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was driving her vehicle, a grey Honda Jazz in Willen at about 9.20am on Wednesday (2/3).

As she drove her vehicle to the junction of Christian Court and Portland Drive, she noticed a tree branch was blocking the road.

As the victim got out of her vehicle to remove the branch, she was pushed by an unknown man, who then got into the victim’s vehicle before driving it away from the scene.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Paul Cushing-Cena said: “I am again appealing to anyone who witnessed this robbery or who has information or footage to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“We believe someone must have further information about this attack and we are now releasing an image of a man we want to speak to in connection with this incident.

“If you know who this man is or it is you, we would ask you to please come forward.

“It is believed that the tree branch was intentionally placed in the road by the offender, who then waited for a victim to stop their vehicle at the junction of Christian Court and Portland Drive.

“The victim’s vehicle is a grey Honda Jazz with a '71 registration plate. Within the vehicle was a number of the victim’s personal belongings, including her handbag and disabled badge.

“The victim sustained minor physical injuries and has been left distressed by the incident.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220093010.