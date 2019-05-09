CCTV image released theft from OAP in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image following a theft from a 89-year-old woman in Bletchley.

At around 12.55pm on Thursday, April 4, the victim, was preparing to leave her house in Knowles Green.

Do you recognise this man

She left her handbag on the front of her mobility scooter and turned to lock her door.

When she turned back to her scooter, she saw a man walking out of her garden and found that her purse had been taken from her handbag.

A credit card in the victim’s purse was used later that day by another offender at Martins newsagents in Bletchley.

The offender who took the purse is described as a white man of a slim build, between 18 and 22-years-old and approximately 5ft 6ins tall.

He was clean shaven and had scars on his face. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and a hi-vis jacket over the top.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Smart, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This is a shocking offence where a vulnerable person has been targeted and I am appealing for anyone who recognises this man to come forward. I am keen to speak with him as I believe he has vital information that could help with the investigation into this offence.

“You can get in touch using the online form on our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190101954. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”