CCTV images released after boy is mugged in popular Milton Keynes shopping centre

This afternoon Thames Valley Police has launched a CCTV appeal to find four individuals who may have seen a 15-year-old get mugged in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place at 7.20pm when the victim was with another friend inside the Central MK Shopping Centre on Midsummer Boulevard near to John Lewis.

Police officers believe this group could have vital information regarding the attack

He was approached and spoken to by a man who asked him to search on his phone for a Snapchat profile.

As the victim took his phone out, another male forcefully grabbed the phone out of his hands.

A third person made a verbal threat before the victim’s bank card and one Apple Airpod headphone was stolen.

The group fled the scene heading towards the theatre district in Central Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Johnson of the Priority Crime Team, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a traumatising incident for the victim, and his friend, although neither were injured.

“I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe the four people in the picture may be able to provide vital information that can assist this investigation.

“If you know any of the people in the image, or you believe one of them is you, I would ask you to contact 101, quoting reference number 43220396840 or make a report online.