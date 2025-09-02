Thames Valley Police want to speak to these people.

CCTV images of two people have been released after graffiti was drawn on a Chesham Scouts building.

Thames Valley Police has released images of two people they believe may have information that could help.

Two people were seen hanging around the Chesham Scouts building on The Backs at around 11.45pm on Saturday, August 16. One of them was seen drawing graffiti on the building.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Roy Evans, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this criminal damage incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“If you recognise the people in the image, or if either of them are you, please contact us.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online via our website, quoting 43250423202.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”