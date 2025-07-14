Police have released CCTV images of two men as part of their investigation into an attack on a man in McDonald’s in Milton Keynes in May.

The incident, which saw the victim attacked with a metal pole, took place on May 1 between 9.30pm and 10pm.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was approached by two men outside McDonald’s in the Xscape building, and after a verbal argument, was chased into the food outlet.

At this point he was struck on the head with a metal pole and homophobically abused, while he had a silver necklace and bracelet stolen.

The victim received significant head injuries and bruising to his body, with his injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Kastrian from Thames Valley Police said: “I am releasing these images of two men, who I believe may have vital information that may assist me in this investigation.

“If you recognise either of these men, or one of them is you, I would urge you to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police on 101, or via our website, quoting reference 43250213884.

“Witnesses to the incident can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”