CCTV images released after robbers snatch jewellery and money from a Milton Keynes home

CCTV images have been released in connection to a burglary reported at a Milton Keynes home.

Thames Valley Police believes that the two men pictured in the photos the force has released could have vital information on the burglary.

At around 4.20pm on Friday 2 September in Drayton Road, Bletchley, robbers entered a residential garden and property.

These men could help with the police investigation

The offenders broke into the home and took money and jewellery from inside.

Investigator David Graham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in this image to please get in touch, as we believe they may have vital information about this burglary.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220395637.

Please contact the police if you recognise this man

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”