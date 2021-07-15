CCTV images released after 'violent' mass brawl at Milton Keynes shopping centre

CCTV images have been released in connection to a 'particularly violent' brawl which broke out in Centre:MK.

At around 12.30pm Tuesday May 11 outside of Bodyshop and Beaverbrooks eight men fought inside the shopping centre, one group of two, took on six.

Police reports suggest the fight started when a bottle was thrown from the smaller group towards the larger one. It’s believed that the altercation involved a baton type weapon.

Police officers want to speak to these men

During the incident, both a member of staff from Bodyshop and a passer-by tried to intervene and stop it.

After the altercation ended, the larger group of six offenders fled the scene. The two in the smaller group left before police arrival.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Constable Martin Camp, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe that the people pictured within them may have vital information about this incident. As such I’d like to identify and speak to them.

Police officers believe these two man help with their investigation

“However I would also like to re-appeal to any witnesses to this incident to come forward and provide their account to police. It could be of great assistance to our investigation into this matter.

“Once again I would like to pay tribute to the two good samaritans that tried to intervene in this violent incident. One of them sustained a minor injury to their hand, which thankfully did not require further treatment.

“Anyone who recognises the people in these CCTV images would be encouraged to make a report. Alternatively, if you think one of the people pictured is you, I would equally encourage you to make contact with us and quote reference 43210201986.

“This can be done either online, or by calling 101. You can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their website, for 100% anonymity if you prefer to report that way.”