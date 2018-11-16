CCTV images released following bank cards theft in Milton Keynes

Police are releasing CCTV images following a theft from a OAP in central Milton Keynes.

Between 12.40pm and 1.10pm on Thursday 18 October, a 95-year-old woman lost her bank cards after paying for her shopping at Morrisons in Westcroft. When she contacted her bank, she learned that a cash withdrawal had since been made at an ATM in the Intu shopping centre.

Investigating officer PC Craig Naylor, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as we would like to trace these two people because they may have vital information in relation to this offence.

“If you recognise either of these individuals or have any information, please contact the police.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43180321019 or use our online form.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.