CCTV images released following burglary in Milton Keynes

Police have released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Woburn Sands.

At around 1pm on Saturday October 27, two men rang the doorbell of a house in Newport Road. After getting no reply, they walked around to the back of a house, damaged a CCTV camera and then broke into the house.

After being receiving an alert from their CCTV system, the residents arrived home whilst the two were still in the house but they escaped through a skylight. Nothing was stolen from the property.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Burgess, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who recognises the two people depicted in these CCTV images as I believe they may have information that could prove vital to this investigation.

“It is fortunate that the homeowner’s CCTV system alerted them to the break in and the offenders left empty-handed.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious or have any information, you can let us know online quoting reference 43180328337, or you can call 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”