CCTV images released following vicious assault in Milton Keynes

Police want to speak to a man in relation to an assault that left a man with a broken jaw in Milton Keynes.

At around 4.05am on Saturday (December 15), a 28-year-old man was punched two or three times in the face outside the McDonalds, Xscape, in Central Milton Keynes.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim sustained a broken jaw which required surgery at Luton & Dunstable Hospital. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty, of Force CID at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I believe that the man in these images may have vital information that can assist with our investigation.

“I would urge anybody who recognises this man to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180386279, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“You can also make a report online by visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”