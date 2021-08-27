CCTV images released following violent assault in Milton Keynes

Police have released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information regarding an assault which occurred on the Lakes Estate in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened around 10.15pm on Friday,July 2, when the victim, a 42-year-old man, was dragged out of the Chicken & Pizza Palace in Serpentine Court, and punched multiple times.

The victim sustained a cut above his left eye, a fat lip and a chipped tooth. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for this potential witness to come forward

Investigating officer PC Chris Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images, as it is believed the person pictured may have important information relating to this incident.

“If anyone recognises them, or believes this could be you, please make contact with Thames Valley Police either by reporting online or calling 101.

“We would ask that anyone who can help contacts the force and uses crime reference number 43210292887. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity when reporting.”