CCTV images released in connection to burglary at Milton Keynes shop
Please inform the police if you recognise this man.
CCTV images have been released in connection to a burglary in a WH Smiths store in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection to a burglary in Bletchley.
At 3.20pm on Thursday April 22, a man entered the WH Smith store in the Brunel Centre and walked behind the till point and stole a box containing cash and then left the store.
Police believe the man in these images may have information that could help with their investigation.
Investigating officer PC Rachel Found, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “If you recognise this man, or believe it could be you, please get in touch.
“You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference number 43210170597.
“If you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”