CCTV images released in connection to mass brawl outside Five Guys in Milton Keynes

A large fight involving two groups was reported in Milton Keynes last month, now CCTV footage has been released in connection to the brawl.

Police officers have released five stills from CCTV cameras linked to a brawl outside Five Guys at Xscape in Milton Keynes on May 14.

The fight started when a group of two men and a woman had just left the fast food chain. They were approached by a group of men, things quickly escalated into a full on fight.

Police officers want to speak to this man

The groups were separated and the men who had ordered the food left in a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

No injuries were reported following the altercation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Gregory Hughes, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing CCTV images of people we believe may have information in relation to this incident.

“If you recognise anyone in the images we would ask them to call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting the reference 43210208662.

Police have released this image in connection to an incident of affray in Milton Keynes

Or if they wish to report anonymously they can do so by calling the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police want to speak to this man also

another image linked to a fight in Milton Keynes

Police officers believe this man can help with their investigation