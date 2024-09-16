Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images in connection with incidents of dangerous motorcycle riding in Milton Keynes

CCTV images have been released after electric motorbikes were ridden in a dangerous manner in Milton Keynes.

The incidents took place around 8pm on Sunday September 15 in a car park near the V6 Grafton Street.

Police said other road users were endangered by the actions of the motorbike riders.

They have released a series of seven images of people they wish to speak to following the incidents of dangerous riding.

PC David Smith from Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “We are releasing CCTV of images of a number of individuals who may have information in connection with this incident.

“We would ask anyone who recognises these people, or if this is you, please call 101 quoting reference 43240432805.”

Alternatively information can be sent via Thames Valley Police’s online reporting form, where you can leave new information or evidence that could affect the outcome of an ongoing case, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.