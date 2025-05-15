CCTV photo released following attempted robbery at cash machine in Milton Keynes

Call police if you recognise this person

Police have released an image of a person they wish to speak to following an attempted robbery at a cash machine.

At around 7.45pm on Saturday May 10, the victim was withdrawing money from the ATM at the Tesco Express in Dulverton Drive on Furzton.

As the money was coming out of the machine, the offender barged the victim to the shoulder and attempted to grab the cash from the machine.

The offender was unsuccessful and left in the direction of the overbridge connecting Furzton to Emerson Valley.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Grace Boland, of the Priority Crime Team, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am interested in speaking to the individual pictured as they may hold key information in relation to this attempted robbery.

“If you are the person pictured, or have any information on who he is, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250229476.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.