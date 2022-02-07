CCTV released after arson with attempt to endanger life in Milton Keynes

Police have today released a CCTV image following an incident of arson with intent to endanger life on an MK estate yesterday.

They would like to trace the man and speak to him in connection with the incident..

At around 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday) an offender threw a glass bottle, believed to have contained flammable liquid, at the window of a property in Speedwell Place on Conniburrow.

Do you recognise this man?

The same offender then walked to the junction of Conniburrow Boulevard and Bryony Place and threw another glass bottle holding flammable liquid at the window of another property.

The fires were quickly extinguished and luckily no one was injured.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lucy Brydon, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this arson.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220056093.