CCTV released after burglar poses as electrician in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a distraction burglary in Milton Keynes.

At around 8.30am on March 18 a man claiming to be from an electric company pushed his way into a house in Water Eaton Road.

Do you recognise this man?

The offender tampered with the landline and fuse box and then left.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Burgess, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image of this man as I believe he may have information that could assist us with this investigation.

“If you recognise this man, please get in touch by making a report online or calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190082248’.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.