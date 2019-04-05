CCTV released after burglar poses as electrician in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a distraction burglary in Milton Keynes.
At around 8.30am on March 18 a man claiming to be from an electric company pushed his way into a house in Water Eaton Road.
The offender tampered with the landline and fuse box and then left.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Burgess, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image of this man as I believe he may have information that could assist us with this investigation.
“If you recognise this man, please get in touch by making a report online or calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190082248’.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.