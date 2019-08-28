CCTV released after man knocked on taxi window with 'handgun'

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of two men officers believe may have vital information about an incident involving a firearm in Netherfield.

At around 12.40am on Saturday 10 August, a taxi driver parked outside the Co-operative store in Farthing Grove, when two men approached his vehicle.

Police want to speak to these men

They tapped on his window with what the victim believes was a handgun.

The man driving the taxi who had his doors locked, then immediately drove away from the men.

The offenders walked away.

Nothing was taken and no one has been injured.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty of Force CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “We believe the two people pictured may have vital information about this incident and could help with this investigation.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward or anyone who knows anything about this incident.

“If you think you know either of the people in these images, or you think it could be you, please get in touch with police on the non-emergency police number 101 quoting 43190245870 or make a report online.

“You can also make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”

