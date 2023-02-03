CCTV released after man threatened Co-op staff in Milton Keynes with gold-handled knife during robbery

CCTV has been released after a man threatened Co-op staff in Milton Keynes with a gold-handled knife during a robbery.

Police have issued images of a man officers would like to speak to as he may have vital information about the robbery in Bletchley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm last night (2/2) in the Co-op on Water Eaton Road.

Police want to speak to this man

The offender entered the store, walked behind the till and threatened a member of staff with a knife with a gold handle.

The offender asked the staff member to open the till and put the money into a bag.

The offender was spooked by other staff members and left the store on foot towards Water Eaton Road.

The victim was not injured.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Daisy Hincks, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may know who the man in these images is, or if you are the man, to please get in touch as you may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230050779.

Advertisement

Advertisement