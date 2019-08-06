Cemetery attacked by vandals in Milton Keynes is to be repaired

A sadly-vandalised cemetery is to be repaired and upgraded by the council.

The cemetery was vandalised badly in November last year and distraught residents contacted their local councillors to complain.

Emily Darlington at the cemetery

All the damage Manor Road cemetery in Fenny Stratford will be repaired and new gates and signage will be provided.

The landscaping will also be improved, say Fenny Stratford councillors Martin Gowans, Mohammed Khan and Emily Darlington, who campaigned for the work to be carried out.

Councillor Mohammed Khan said: “It was very important that Milton Keynes Council agreed to upgrade the Manor Road cemetery. It is important that we respect the burial grounds where generations of Fenny Stratford residents are buried.”