Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta makes personal appeal to help find missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher

The captain of Chelsea Football Club, Cesar Azpilicueta, has put out a personal tweet appealing for people to help find missing Leah Croucher.

Cesar tweeted: "I learned about Leah Croucher last week... a 19 year old Chelsea fan vanishes without a trace on her way to work. Blues family, has anyone seen her?"

Poignantly he ended his tweet with an emoji of praying hands and a blue heart.

Leah is a huge Chelsea fan and regularly went with her family to see them play. Last week the club printed a specail appeal for information about her in their programme for the game against Grimsby.

They are urging anybody with any information at all to contact police or Crimestoppers.

Leah has supported Chelsea since she was a toddler, said her dad John.

Blues skipper Cesar

He said: “She had to have a full kit when she was younger, but settled for the t-shirt as she got older.

"She enjoyed going to their family days to watch the players train. She was even interviewed by Chelsea TV with her brother and sister but sadly it was not aired.”



He added: “We teased her that she looked like David Luiz (now at Arsenal) as they had the same unruly hair.”



John and his family are this week still hoping that the publicity surge, which started with an appeal on Crimewatch Roadshow last Wednesday, will help end their seven months of agony.

Leah Croucher with the Chelsea mascot

They are still waiting to hear whether any improtant leads were generated by Crimewatch.

Home-loving Leah, then 19, vanished without trace while walking from her Emerson Valley home to work the morning after Valentine’s Day.



Her parents John and Claire are convinced she did not run away, saying there was nothing in her previous behaviour to indicate that she was unhappy or planning such a move.



Anybody with information about Leah should call police immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.